Packers place WR Devin Funchess on IR, ending his season

For the second season in a row, Devin Funchess will once again not play a single regular or postseason snap for the Green Bay Packers.

The organization announced today that the receiver is headed to injured reserve, which will end his season.

Funchess went down with a hamstring injury last week in joint practices against the Jets and has been out ever since.

Funchess looked primed to step in as the Packers second or third receiver this year after a promising showing in the preseason, however this injury could mean his time in Green Bay will come and go without him ever seeing the field.

Funchess elected to sit out his first season with the Packers last year due to concerns over COVID-19. He is set to become a free agent after this year.