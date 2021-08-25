New UWSP Chancellor delivers first State of the University Address

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- UWSP's new Chancellor, Thomas Gibson, officially started back in January. However, Wednesday presented the opportunity for him to give his first State of the University Address.

“I knew immediately that the UWSP community would be home to me and my family,” Gibson said.

Gibson started by highlighted his background as being the first to graduate from college in his family, growing up in a single-parent household, as well as discovering his passions during his undergrad years at Eastern Connecticut State University.

"Education both inside as well as outside of the classroom transforms lives," Gibson said. "I discovered that my purpose is cultivating student success which shapes the world around us.”

He later went on to say he wants to use data as a starting point to drive decisions moving forward.

“We estimate that our fall 2021 total enrollment to be more than 8,100 students,” Gibson said.

As it pertains to the future of the institution, he said he wants to follow three imperatives: academic excellence, inclusive excellence, and enrollment and growth.

"These imperatives will be essential to guide our strategic plan, resource allocations, as well as university priorities,” Gibson said.

Gibson also praised the University's efforts to keep staff and students safe during the ongoing pandemic, as well as talking about new budgeting plans, a new curriculum for first year students among other topics.

View the full address here.