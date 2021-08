BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Lightning damaged a home on Maple Street in Birnamwood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called just before 11:00, and could be seen using crowbars to rip open the roof.

The Mattoon fire department says they were trying to take care of "hot spots" on the roof.

Members of the Birnamwood, Hatley, and Antigo fire departments were also on scene.

No word on if anyone was injured.