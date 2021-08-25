GARDEN GOODIES: Ground berries

Today the Wake Up crew enjoyed raw ground cherries and had fun removing the unique paper-like wrapper from the berries.

Ground cherries are a member of the nightshade family and related to tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. As such, they typically need warm weather to grow and mature properly, like most tomatoes and peppers. They do best in full sun with rich well-drained soil, but Justin has found they grow fairly well in most locations with at least 6 hours of sun.

The ground cherries are ripe when the paper-like wrapper around the outside turns yellow or brown-ish color. Once they are ripe, they fall to the ground. In fact, an easy way to harvest is to shake the plant a little and all the ripe cherries will fall to the ground. You can then easily pick them up. The berries that do not fall are not ripe. Putting some straw mulch or landscaping fabric under the plants will also help in harvesting them off the ground.

Even though ground cherries are related to tomatoes, they are much smaller and taste more like a berry. They are semi-sweet and can be used in many recipes that would typically call for real berries.