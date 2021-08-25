Fall Colors Outlook, Part One

One of the best things about Fall in north-central Wisconsin is the Fall colors, the leaves changing. The CPC, the Climate Prediction Center, is expecting warmer than average temperatures for much of the country over the next 3 months and it could affect fall colors. Fall foliage needs the right combination of temperature and moisture. The west is certainly lacking the moisture. The drought there could cause trees to have more dull colors and change for a shorter period of time. A lot warmer temperatures are expected nationwide. They'll be much warmer in the southwest and northeast and that means leaves may change earlier and again the colors may not last as long. For us, we have greater odds of being a bit above normal the next three months. That is kind of vague. We know it will be cold eventually, I, for one, am not in a hurry.