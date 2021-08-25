Fair fun has returned to Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The Central Wisconsin State Fair as returned. After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, it's making it's return to the Marshfield fairgrounds, filled with fun for all ages to enjoy.

Food vendors, carnival rides, and a multitude of agriculture will all be features at this years events.

There will be performances from Chris Kroeze, Hairball and Jordan Davis. Come Saturday and Sunday there will be two monster truck shows and the demolition derby.

The fair will run until August 29th for more information check out their website.