Evers visits Fort McCoy as the state begins support process

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) – Governor Tony Evers and military leaders visited Fort McCoy on Wednesday for an update on the processing of Afghan refugees at the installation.

The governor’s office said he was joined by U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Afghan refugees have been arriving at the fort since Sunday. No exact figures were given on the number of refugees at the fort, but previous statements indicated that it could end up being in the thousands.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to visit Fort McCoy today to speak with military leaders helping with Operation Allies Refuge, service members in the Wisconsin National Guard, and many Afghan people who are now located at Fort McCoy. Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades,” Evers said in a statement from his office.

His administration also announced Wednesday that it is working with the state departments of Military Affairs and Children and Families to provide supplies to the refugees at the fort. Items include clothing, diapers, and other personal items for the men, women, and children staying at the fort.

The governor’s office also provided a link for people who would like to help support the refugees through the Department of Children and Families “How Can I Help” web page. Click here to find out more.

