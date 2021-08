Coroner confirms death of Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief

ARCADIA (WQOW) – The body found inside a truck belonging to the Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief has been identified as Jeff Halvorsen.

As we’ve reported, Chief Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday, according to officials with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play is still not suspected.