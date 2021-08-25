Colorado officials to clerk under federal probe: ‘come home’

DENVER (AP) — Rural Colorado county officials pled with community members Tuesday to pass along a message to their missing-in-action County Clerk who is being investigated for an election security breach. Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis told the audience to tell Tina Peters “to come out of hiding and come home.” Peters has not made any local appearances since Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold opened an investigation into the Mesa County elections office in August. Griswold says images of the county’s election software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs. Griswold also alleges that Peters allowed a non-employee into the office during a secure meeting.