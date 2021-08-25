Biden taps Milwaukee Mayor Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

The White House announced the appointment Wednesday.

Barrett still needs Senate confirmation to serve, but the White House issued a statement with Barrett, a Democrat, saying he’s proud to be nominated and looks forward to serving.

Until then, he said, he will remain as mayor.

Barrett has served as Milwaukee’s mayor since 2004.

He also served five terms as a member of the House of Representatives and was both a state senator and state representative in the Wisconsin Legislature.

He ran unsuccessfully for governor three times.