BBB: tips on how you can spot and avoid scholarship scams

(WAOW)-- With college students across the state and country applying for scholarships, scammers out there will take advantage of people and take their money.

The Better Business Bureau(BBB) says there are three different variations that scammers tend to use:

Scammers pose as a financial aid representative with a college or university, often including the words "National" or "Federal" to sound more official. They claim you won a scholarship or grant without every applying for one and ask for a one time payment in the form of a processing fee.

Scammers pressure you to apply what they call a guaranteed scholarship, but there's a fee to apply. The fee is paid and time goes by but the money is never received. When people try to contact someone with the company to get a refund, the BBB says "the company has set so many conditions that it is almost impossible to receive a refund."

A check arrives for a scholarship with instructions to send a payment back for taxes or fees. The check turns out to be fake and whatever money you sent, you lost.

The BBB is offering several tips for people to remember when applying for scholarships:

Beware of unsolicited offers: Typically, it's not possible to win a scholarship or grant that wasn't applied for. Ask how the organization got your name, information, contact, and then verify it with the source outside of the email, phone number or website they contacted you.

Take your time: Avoid being rushed or pushed into paying for help at a seminar. Use caution if a representative urges you to buy now to avoid losing an opportunity.

Ask lots of questions: Be cautious if a company is reluctant to answer questions about the service or the process. If the company or seminar representative is evasive, walk away.

Ask your guidance counselor or a college financial aid office whether they have experience with the company.

Be skeptical of glowing success stories: touted on websites or at seminars. Ask instead for the names of families in your community who have used the service in the last year. Talk to them and find out about their experience with the firm.

associated with a professional financial aid search and find out if the company provides refunds. Get the information in writing, but realize the dishonest companies may refuse to provide refunds despite stated policies. Be aware that a check can bounce even after the bank allows the withdrawal of cash from the deposit: Check processing is a confusing business, as is the terminology. Even if a bank representative says that a check has “cleared” it is not certain that it won’t be detected as a fake weeks later. One thing the account holder can be sure of is that they will be responsible for any funds drawn against the amount.

The BBB says students are their families should keep an eye out for websites or other schemes that promise to find scholarships or other financial aid plans for a fee.

They add that recently people have been claiming to be able to help with student loan forgiveness.

If you are the victim of a scam, you can report it here.