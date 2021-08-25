BACK TO SCHOOL: Saving money on clothes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Among all the back to school shopping, parents are bound to take a few trips to find new outfits for kids.

Especially if families have a middle schooler or teen at home, it can be hard to find something they like and something that isn't expensive.

That's why gently used clothing stores might be the place to find some deals.

For example, Plato's closet has a variety of juniors' sizes ranging from 00 to 26.

They also have men's sizing from extra small to triple extra-large.

There are even accessories like shoes, bags, and belts.

And those items are about 60% to 70% off of the retail value.

The owner of Plato's Closet says that the variety gives the shopper options.

"I think it's very unique, you're not dressed head to toe in one brand kind of thing. you get to mix and match and change your style if you want to. you get to be who you feel like," Stephanie Oyer, Owner of Plato's Closet Wausau, said. "And I think that's important with teens and young adults that are changing your mind all the time. You don't have to spend a lot and you still like what you have."

And if you're looking to save a little more, you could sell clothing that doesn't fit anymore to Plato's closet.

"Your kids have a bunch of things they're not wearing anymore, and you get cash for it, so put them to work. At the end of the summer, clean out their closet, and then they get cash for it, and then apply it towards getting things they do like that they get to wear then," Oyer said.

There are also other stores in the area that have discounted clothing, such as Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul, and Nice as New.