Athlete of The Week: Bennington’s beginners luck or long overdue success?

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Playing football, or riding a bike. You never forget how to do the two. That's the case for Spencer/Columbus Catholics' Brock Bennington.

"I just started lifting, and I wanted to hit some people so I just joined."

He went out for the team freshman year, and hated it. So he quit. But the summer before his senior season, a piece of paper from the head coach gave him a change of heart.

"He actually sent me a letter this summer like asking me if I wanted to come back out, I knew I was capable of it and I just decided to do it," said Bennington.

Giving the gridiron another try he put in the work this offseason.

Bennington said, "we spent a lot of time in the weightroom, and we had two-a-days which was rough, but before the summer I was like 155 and now im like 170.'

And in his re-debut, he rushed for over 200 yards, had one sack and scored three touchdowns. You can call it beginners luck, he'll call it 'overdue'.

"I don't know I was just like really pumped up and excited for the upcoming season."

After a game like that, his teammates showed their support, "they're like proud of me and really excited for the upcoming season"

But it's just game one. This week they take on top dog Colby, and brock has his sights set on a season of success, "just trying to stay focused and not have too big of an ego."