Applying for scholarships? Be on the lookout for scams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- College students are getting ready to hit the books and some are probably still looking for ways to pay for it.

But officials warn they need to look out for scams.

There are warning signs that students should watch out for while they're filling out those applications.

One of the biggest red flags is actually having to pay to get your scholarship money. Scholarship advisors say, no matter if it's just $10 to $20 you should not have to pay a fee to get free money.

"Research companies, research the organizations and make sure they're legitimate before you apply. Look local, more local organizations the better," said Elspeth Eckendorf, Scholarship Coordinator at UW-Stevens Point.

The Better Business Bureau says that if students receive an email saying they've won a scholarship they never applied for, it most likely is a scam and they say to use trusted websites.

"Anything ending in dot-gov is safe and legitimate, so look for that dot-gov. You can also go to the student aid website for different options regarding financial aid," said Lisa Schiller, Director Investigations and Media Relations, BBB of Wisconsin.

Another tip is to ask a lot of questions about a scholarship.

If a company is reluctant to answer questions about the service or the process then you should walk away.

For those first time college students who are filling out any type of scholarships or grants and aren't sure what to do, reach out to your schools financial aid or scholarship office for help.