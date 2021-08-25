A mid-week break in the rain

Beneficial rain fell across the area yesterday and it looks like more is on the way late this week. With humid conditions continuing, there could be some heavy rain at times.

Today: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

High: 85 Wind: SW 5-10, becoming NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 60 Wind: Becoming NE around 5

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain and storms likely toward evening.

High: 78 Wind: East 5-10

There might be a bit of fog early on today, then we should experience a mix of sun and clouds with quite humid conditions and highs reaching the mid 80s during the afternoon. Winds will start out southwesterly, then turn to the northwest at around 10-15 mph during the afternoon. Most of Thursday will be dry as well but it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The next weather system that will bring a chance of rain and storms will likely arrive toward evening on Thursday. It will then slowly cross our area Thursday night and during the day on Friday bringing periodic storms. Heavy rain is possible at this time. Two or three inches is not out of the question. Rain should taper off Friday night.

As of now, most of Saturday is looking pretty good, only it will be quite warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is only a slight chance of a shower or storm during the day on Saturday. A cold front moving in from the west will bring an increasing chance of rain and storms once again late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday is looking like the wetter day of the weekend and it will be cooler with highs in the low 80s.

After the front moves through, it looks like pleasant weather will move in for early next week. We should have a good amount of sun for Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the upper 70s.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 24th, Pollen Ragweed 17 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1940 - New Jersey experienced its coldest August morning of record, with lows of 32 degrees at Layton and Charlotteburg. (The Weather Channel)