250 UWSP students see their outstanding balances cleared

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of students at UW Stevens Point will have their school balances wiped away.

The university announcing it used $330,000 that it got from CARES Act funding to help 250 students.

University officials say that by clearing those bills, students can focus more on academics.

"Financial concerns were the biggest problem students had during the pandemic, financial issues are one of the biggest reasons in general students don't persist at college and have struggles and the pandemic made that even harder. So we wanted to use these institutional funds to take care some of those balances and that lighten that load for students," said Gretel Stock, Dean of University Colleges.

Officials say they have $9 million to give out directly to students for this upcoming school year.