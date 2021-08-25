Skip to Content

C Yadier Molina agrees to $10M contract for ’22 with Cards

New
3:43 pm National news from the Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a $10 million. one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022. St. Louis announced the deal with its longtime catcher before its matchup with Detroit. The 39-year-old Molina broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011. He has 2,089 career hits, 168 homers and 983 RBIs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content