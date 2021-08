Dunn County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The National Weather Service in La Crosse said a man was killed by a lightning strike Tuesday.

According to a tweet from their office, they say it was a 60-year-old man that was killed at a construction site sometime during the morning.

It's the first lightning death documented in Wisconsin since 2016, and tenth since 2006.

It's the eighth documented lightning fatality in the U.S. this year.