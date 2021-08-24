Wisconsin group spreads joy with good deeds

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- Over the past few days in Stevens Point and Wausau, some smiling faces are doing their part to spread good deeds across the Badger State.

"Do Good Wisconsin" was in the 400 Block of Wausau on Friday handing out roses and Brewers tickets. They said their goal is to bring positivity to social media and communities through random acts of kindness.

"If we can try to put a smile on some more people's faces, put more things on our social media that are positive and uplifting, that's what the world needs more of right now," Co-Founder of "Do Good Wisconsin" Eric Salzwedel said.

They still have more of Wisconsin to visit and will be traveling to Kenosha, Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay and more over the next few weeks. More information about the organization can be found here.