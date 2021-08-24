Wild Rice crop suffering this year

(WAOW)-- Prepping dinner may be a bit harder this year if you're looking for wild rice as a side dish. Agricultural experts say this is the worst year for wild rice crop they have seen in years.

They say the rainy conditions and climate change as just a few of the difficulties rice framers are having when growing their crop.

"It varies very much as you move across different spots of the state but North Central Wisconsin, sort of the Oneida, Vilas, Iron Forest County areas, the rice crop is maybe about as bad as I've seen it in three decades," said Peter David the Wildlife Biologist for the Great Lakes Indian Fist and Wildlife Commission

He recommends scouting out areas that do have rice crop before heading out to try and harvest. He also said that projected rain may make things more difficult for farmers.