Wake Up Wisconsin welcomes new co-anchor, Brendan Mackey!

Help us give a warm welcome to Brendan Mackey as he becomes the newest member to join News 9's Wake Up Wisconsin! He will now co-anchor alongside Neena Pacholke and Stormtrack 9 Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew.

Brendan has been at the station since July 2021 and has been a tremendous help filling in on the anchor desk with Neena in the mornings and now he is he a permanent co-anchor! Brendan was previously a sports anchor and reporter at KOTA in Rapids City, South Dakota.

He will have no problem fitting in with the morning crew as he is a big sports fan and is excited to cheer for the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers!

To learn more about Brendan, click HERE.