UW System to continue with pandemic rules

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- UW System President and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson says the system of state universities will continue with the pandemic rules they have in place, and not follow new rules that give the legislature the final decision on new COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this summer, the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules(JCRAR) said the UW System would need to seek approval from them for any COVID-19 pandemic related regulation.

University of Wisconsin students are returning to campus and Thompson says they will be wearing masks whether the state legislature agrees or not.

"Let me open up the schools like I did last year. Let me operate them in a safe way, which I did last year, the same way I'm going to do it this year," Thompson said.

The school system is also offering an incentive for students to get the vaccine.

Thompson and the system are offering the "70 for 70", where 70 scholarships of $7,000 each to students of any campus that reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate.

Vaccine requirements are currently up to the individual schools but Thompson said if the Delta Variant continues to surge that could change.