Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker has filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation. Walker joins other Republicans seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Walker signed papers Tuesday declaring his candidacy, allowing him to raise money for a Senate run. The 59-year-old won a Heisman Trophy in 1982 when he was a University of Georgia running back. He also carries the backing of former President Donald Trump. Walker has been living in Texas, has never run for office and will likely face scrutiny over his turbulent personal history as well as policy stances.