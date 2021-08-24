Tracking showers and storms throughout the week

The weather system which brought the soaking rain Tuesday (up to 2” in parts of central Wisconsin) and scattered strong wind gusts in the morning is starting to move away. However there still is a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows should hold mostly in the lower 60s, but some 50s are possible north. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Most of Wednesday should be much better for spending time outdoors. There is just a small chance of a few showers or thunderstorms in the early morning. Otherwise, we expect partly sunny, warmer and muggy conditions. Highs could climb to the low to mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest becoming northwest around 10 mph.

A warm front approaching from the southwest Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and storms, especially late in the day. Rain and storms will linger into Friday as the front stalls out across Wisconsin. Several inches of rain look likely over that period, and some localized flood issues are possible. Please stay alert if you are in a flood prone location or need to travel. Some of the storms may have strong winds or hail, but that is more uncertain. The thick clouds, east winds, and extra rain may hold the high temperatures down to the mid 70s Thursday and maybe a few degrees cooler than that on Friday.

Overall, Saturday looks much drier. There still might be an isolated thunderstorm. However, it should be partly sunny with highs well into the 80s. It will still be warm and humid Sunday with partly sunny skies. A cold front will be approaching so the chance of showers and thunderstorms should gradually increase. Some models indicate the potential of a fairly widespread vigorous line in the evening, but we will just have to wait and see how that pans out. Highs could be in the mid 80s again.

Cooler and less humid air should surge in early next week. Monday is looking partly cloudy and breezy highs in the mid 70s. Next Tuesday is shaping up mostly sunny and comfortable in the 70s.

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Ragweed moderate

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 24-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1906 - A cloudburst deluged Guinea, VA, with more than nine inches of rain in just forty minutes. (David Ludlum)

1968 - Lightning struck the Crawford County fairgrounds in northwest Pennsylvania killing two persons and injuring 72 others. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Autumn-like weather prevailed across the north central and northeastern U.S. Seven cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Cloud MN with a low of 37 degrees. Temperatures in Florida soared to 98 degrees at Pensacola and 99 degrees at Jacksonville. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Southern High Plains Region, with 5.40 inches at Union NM, and 7.25 inches reported west of Anthony NM. (The National Weather Summary)