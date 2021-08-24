Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 9:58AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Marshfield to near Millston. Movement was

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mosinee and Babcock.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.