Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 9:55AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting,

Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.