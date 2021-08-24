Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 9:55AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east
at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting,
Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.