Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 7:23AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Cornell to near Augusta to 6 miles south

of Blair. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will impact the following locations…Milladore,

Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big Eau

Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March Rapids,

Hamburg and Hewitt.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.