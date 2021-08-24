Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 7:23AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 7:23AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Cornell to near Augusta to 6 miles south
of Blair. Movement was east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
These storms will impact the following locations…Milladore,
Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big Eau
Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March Rapids,
Hamburg and Hewitt.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.