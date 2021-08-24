Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 11:28AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Black Creek to 6 miles

east of Kaukauna to near Central Lake Winnebago. Movement was east

at 30 mph. Additional clusters of thunderstorms were occurring

across much of Waushara County, and will shift east into the Fox

Valley within the next hour.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail and torrential

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Periods of torrential rainfall could result in

some urban flooding in the Fox Valley.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Waupaca, Kewaunee, Wautoma,

Bay Shore Park, Menasha and Kaukauna.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized urban flooding in the Fox Valley. Do not drive your

vehicle through flooded roadways.