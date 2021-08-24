Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 11:28AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Black Creek to 6 miles
east of Kaukauna to near Central Lake Winnebago. Movement was east
at 30 mph. Additional clusters of thunderstorms were occurring
across much of Waushara County, and will shift east into the Fox
Valley within the next hour.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail and torrential
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Periods of torrential rainfall could result in
some urban flooding in the Fox Valley.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Waupaca, Kewaunee, Wautoma,
Bay Shore Park, Menasha and Kaukauna.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized urban flooding in the Fox Valley. Do not drive your
vehicle through flooded roadways.