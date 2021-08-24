Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 11:24AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a large cluster of

showers and thunderstorms across central into portions of northeast

Wisconsin this morning. The strongest storms extended across Portage

and Waupaca counties. The showers and thunderstorms were moving east

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to around 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall are

possible with the strongest storms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Clintonville, Embarrass, Shawano, Navarino Wildlife Area, Waupaca,

Embarrass, Big Falls, Stevens Point, Bancroft, Wausau and Mosinee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.