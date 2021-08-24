Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 11:24AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a large cluster of
showers and thunderstorms across central into portions of northeast
Wisconsin this morning. The strongest storms extended across Portage
and Waupaca counties. The showers and thunderstorms were moving east
at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to around 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall are
possible with the strongest storms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Clintonville, Embarrass, Shawano, Navarino Wildlife Area, Waupaca,
Embarrass, Big Falls, Stevens Point, Bancroft, Wausau and Mosinee.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.