Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 10:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 10:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 1030 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Waupaca to near Fremont to
Lake Poygan to near Redgranite to near Westfield. Movement was east
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Appleton, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Wautoma, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute,
New London, Kimberly and Redgranite.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.