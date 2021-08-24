Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 10:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1030 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Waupaca to near Fremont to

Lake Poygan to near Redgranite to near Westfield. Movement was east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Appleton, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Wautoma, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute,

New London, Kimberly and Redgranite.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.