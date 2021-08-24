Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 10:28AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 10:28AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Rib Mountain to 11 miles
southwest of Babcock. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Antigo, Marshfield, Weston,
Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Spencer and Whiting.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.