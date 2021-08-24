Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:57AM CDT until August 24 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:57AM CDT until August 24 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of
Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Bevent around 905 AM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Whiting and Amherst.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.