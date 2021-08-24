Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:47AM CDT until August 24 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 846 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Merrill to near Wausau to near Mosinee to 6 miles

southwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Weston and Rib Mountain around 850 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Bevent, Whiting and Amherst.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.