Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:38AM CDT until August 24 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 6

miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Mosinee around 845 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.