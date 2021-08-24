Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:27AM CDT until August 24 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 826 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to

11 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Mosinee around 845 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.