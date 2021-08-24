Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:18AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 816 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southeast of Medford to 11 miles northeast of

Marshfield to 12 miles west of Babcock, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Airport observation. At 807 am a wind gust to 63 mph was

measured at Marshfield airport.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin

Rapids and Lake Wazeecha.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.