Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:12AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 811 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Medford to 8 miles northeast of Marshfield to 12

miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin

Rapids and Lake Wazeecha.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.