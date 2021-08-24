Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:12AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:12AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 811 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Medford to 8 miles northeast of Marshfield to 12
miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin
Rapids and Lake Wazeecha.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.