Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:56AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 756 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Owen to near Spencer to near Millston, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Marshfield and Spencer around 800 AM CDT.

Abbotsford around 815 AM CDT.

Pittsville and Babcock around 840 AM CDT.

Mosinee around 845 AM CDT.

Wisconsin Rapids around 900 AM CDT.

Lake Wazeecha around 905 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big

Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March

Rapids and Hamburg.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.