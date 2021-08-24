Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:56AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:56AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 756 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Owen to near Spencer to near Millston, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Marshfield and Spencer around 800 AM CDT.
Abbotsford around 815 AM CDT.
Pittsville and Babcock around 840 AM CDT.
Mosinee around 845 AM CDT.
Wisconsin Rapids around 900 AM CDT.
Lake Wazeecha around 905 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.