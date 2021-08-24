Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:44AM CDT until August 24 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 743 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Thorp to near Neillsville to Black River Falls,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Abbotsford around 825 AM CDT.

Babcock around 840 AM CDT.

Lake Wazeecha around 900 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big

Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March

Rapids and Hamburg.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.