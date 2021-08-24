Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:18AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:18AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Clark County in central Wisconsin…
Northeastern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 830 AM CDT.
* At 718 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Boyd to 8 miles north of Fairchild to 8 miles
east of Blair, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Neillsville, Loyal, Greenwood, Humbird, Hatfield, Shortville,
Colby, Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Merrillan, Willard, Alma Center,
Granton, Atwood and Tioga.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.