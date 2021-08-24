Separate shootings leave 4 dead in 1 day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Four people were shot to death in Milwaukee in separate incidents Monday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the deaths mark the second time this year four people were killed by gunfire in a single day in Wisconsin’s largest city. Police said the first shooting Monday occurred about 6 p.m. when an 18-year-old woman was shot during an argument. A 20-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man wounded in a gunfight a half-hour later. The 18-year-old man was arrested. A 31-year-old man was shot to death about 10:40 p.m. A 15-year-old was found shot to death about an hour later. Suspects in three of the shootings are still at large.