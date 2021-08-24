Reward fund launched for info leading to arrest of murder suspect

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Law enforcement has announced the creation of a reward fund leading to info that results in the arrest of an Oneida County murder suspect.

Christopher Anderson is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office for the murder of Hannah Miller.

Anderson is alleged to have shot and killed Miller in the Town of Pelican on June 30.

Anderson goes by the nicknames of DJ Bravo, or just Bravo.

He has several tattoos, one of an owl on his neck, a Celtic skull with a halo on his left hand, and G.M.F.B on top of his right hand.

The sheriff's office is starting the fund with $20,000 dollars, The Rhinelander Police Department is pledging $5,000.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for the fund.

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund should send their donations to the following address:

Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Attention: Hannah Miller Fund, 2000 E. Winnebago Street, Rhinelander, WI, 54501.

The sheriff's office asks that you include your name and contact info with the donation.

A Rhinelander man was arrested for his alleged involvement in helping Anderson plot the murder of Miller.