New legislative district lines to be potentially decided in court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With preliminary census data released, lawsuits are already being filed, asking the courts to redraw Wisconsin's districts.

People News 9 spoke with on both sides of the aisle say settling district lines typically comes down to the courts getting involved, but which court has yet to be decided.

The law requires each legislative district must have the same number of people, so the lines have to be re-drawn every ten years because of changes in population.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) Is trying to get the lines drawn at the state level, saying it's the lawful thing to do.

"This used to be, and under our constitution, legally, is a state responsibility. Both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Supreme Court have said that this is for states to do and that includes state courts," WILL President Rick Esenberg said.

A lawyer from a different group filing suit says the lines should be drawn at the federal level, alleging it has perspective the state does not.

"In the past, federal courts have resolved these issues in Wisconsin because of those issues of federal law. And federal courts offer important perspective in that they're more insulated from the political process," Law Forward Staff Counsel Mel Barnes said.

So why lawsuits? Both groups News 9 spoke with do not expect Governor Tony Evers and the state legislature to agree on where the lines should be.

Between a delay in census reporting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an upcoming primary election in less than a year, it's now a race against the clock to get new districts in ink.