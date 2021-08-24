Mask mandates: What different central Wisconsin schools are planning
(WAOW) -- Masks and schools have become a hot topic leading into the school year. Schools throughout North Central Wisconsin have begun making decisions on whether or not they'll require them.
Districts requiring masks:
- Marshfield School District
- Wisconsin Rapids School District for certain grades
- Stevens Point School District
Mask optional districts:
- Wausau School District
- D.C. Everest School District
- Rhinelander School District
- Newman Catholic School District
- Merrill School District
- Medford School District
- Mosinee School District