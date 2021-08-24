Skip to Content

Mask mandates: What different central Wisconsin schools are planning

10:55 am Back to SchoolCoronavirusTop StoriesWisconsin News
MGN_1280x720_10713C00-FDABS

(WAOW) -- Masks and schools have become a hot topic leading into the school year. Schools throughout North Central Wisconsin have begun making decisions on whether or not they'll require them.

Districts requiring masks:

Mask optional districts:

Courtney Terlecki

More Stories

Skip to content