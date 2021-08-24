Indian troops kill 2 rebel commanders, 3 others in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian government forces have killed two senior rebel commanders and three other militants in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir. The killings come during an intensified government offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir. Rebels have also killed several members of India’s governing party in the region and carried out attacks on Indian troops. Police say security forces raided a village and engaged at least three militants hiding in a house in a gun battle. They say a 10-member undercover police team separately killed the chief of The Resistance Front rebel group and his deputy in the main city of Srinagar.