Humid with storms likely today

For those hoping for some rain, you are in luck. An active weather pattern is developing across the upper Midwest. This means periodic thunderstorms over the next few days.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued muggy with rain and storms likely by midday.

High: 81 Wind: SE 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a 30% chance of showers or storms.

Low: 67 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: A slight chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy and warm.

High: 84 Wind: NW around 10

The first chance of thunderstorm activity will come today. A line of thunderstorms moving in from the west will likely cross most of our area around midday and early afternoon. Some of the heavier downpours within this line of storms could produce over a half-inch of rain. There is a small risk of gusty wind and hail as well. With some clouds around through the mid-portion of the day, high temps will not get too hot, but conditions will be quite humid so it might still feel uncomfortable. Highs should reach the upper 70s and low 80 with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

We might get a break in the action for Wednesday. Other than a slight chance of showers or storms early in the day, conditions should turn out partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another weather disturbance will move in our direction on Thursday and remain over our area on Friday. This means at least a 60% chance of rain and storms with some heavy rain possible as well. Most of the activity will begin later in the day on Thursday. With more clouds again, the weather will be a little cooler. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s.

A warm and humid weekend is likely ahead and it is looking a little better for outdoor activities on Saturday. At this point, it looks like just a 30% chance of spotty storms on Saturday. A higher chance of rain and storms will likely develop again on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and in the 80 to 85 range on Sunday. Cooler and less humid weather will then develop for early next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 23rd, Pollen Ragweed 13 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Autumn-like weather prevailed across the north central and northeastern U.S. Seven cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Cloud MN with a low of 37 degrees. Temperatures in Florida soared to 98 degrees at Pensacola and 99 degrees at Jacksonville. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Southern High Plains Region, with 5.40 inches at Union NM, and 7.25 inches reported west of Anthony NM. (The National Weather Summary)