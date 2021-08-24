Giuliani associate’s plea in campaign finance case delayed

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans for a Rudy Giuliani associate to plead guilty in an illegal campaign contribution prosecution have been postponed. A Manhattan federal court filing Wednesday said Igor Fruman’s lawyer requested the delay until Sept. 10. The attorney declined comment. Fruman helped Giuliani seek damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine before Biden became president. At the time, Giuliani was serving as a personal lawyer for then-President Donald Trump. Fruman is scheduled to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.