G-7 leaders meet to press Biden on Afghanistan deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and fellow Group of 7 leaders met virtually on Tuesday as leaders of some of the major industrialized democracies were expected to press Biden to extend the U.S military presence in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline.

The meeting comes amid widespread unhappiness among some of the U.S. closest allies about Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Complaints have come from Britain, France, Germany and others in the G-7. Ahead of the meeting, British defense secretary Ben Wallace said he was doubtful that Biden would agree to extend the deadline.