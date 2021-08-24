Fort McCoy issues fraud alert regarding help for refugees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) – Fort McCoy is asking for patience while it gathers information on how to help the newly arrived Afghan refugees to the post.

The fort posted on its Facebook page a fraud alert to the public that said, “NO ONE from the federal government is allowed to seek solicitation for donations or gifts in conjunction with Fort McCoy’s current mission.”

The post said they’re in the process of getting the details on how the public can help and legitimate agencies to contact to donate to or volunteer. They ask that people not contact the fort at this time. They said they’ll release more information on supporting the refugees as it becomes available.