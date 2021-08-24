Flooding closes several intersections in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The amount of rain the city received this morning has left several intersections in the city closed due to flooding.

The Stevens Point Police Department says the following intersections are closed:

Church St at the underpass

Michigan Avenue at the underpass

Water St. at Francis St.

They are asking people to use alternate routes:

Brilowski or Country Club Road or go over the bridge to West River Drive

The department is also reminding people to not drive around barricades or drive through standing water as it is dangerous.